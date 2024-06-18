Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

