Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Decreases By 5.6%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
