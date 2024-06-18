Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Decreases By 5.6%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

