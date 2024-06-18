Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Declines By 5.5%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after buying an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 455.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 55.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

