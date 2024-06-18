VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $857.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,162.24 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,839.32%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.