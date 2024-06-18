Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Decreases By 5.4%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 67,241 shares of company stock valued at $124,212 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

