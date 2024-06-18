Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Drops By 5.6%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 788,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Anika Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
ANIK opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
