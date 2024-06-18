Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,111 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.