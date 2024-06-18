Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 458 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $534.38 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.99 and its 200-day moving average is $505.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

