10,542 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,617,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $536,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

