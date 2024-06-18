Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of WFC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
