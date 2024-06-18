Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

