Leo Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.16, a PEG ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 697,968 shares of company stock worth $82,261,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

