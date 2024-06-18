MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

