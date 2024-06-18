Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.64%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

