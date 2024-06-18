Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,510,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cencora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.12.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

