Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.68% of ANSYS worth $3,687,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $327.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.77. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.