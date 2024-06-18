MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,012.40.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.8 %

MSTR opened at $1,507.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,065.60. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $289.69 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -224.96 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,740 shares of company stock valued at $71,094,574 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.