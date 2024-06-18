NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $428.65 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00007224 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and approximately $428.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,167,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,528,244 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,168,642 with 1,089,359,418 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.8183345 USD and is down -13.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $462,926,767.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.