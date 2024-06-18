Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.66 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Velas has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $898,238.43 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00039724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,170,992 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.