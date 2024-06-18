Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.6% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $788.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $892.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,826 shares of company stock worth $475,376,178 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

