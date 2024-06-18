Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,030,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

