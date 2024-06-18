B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

