Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day moving average is $254.39.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

