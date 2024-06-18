Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NYSE:KR opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

