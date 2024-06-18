RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. RB Global has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,992 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

