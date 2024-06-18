Citigroup Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to “Buy”

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SUN opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 56,492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

