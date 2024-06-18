Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

