First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.72.

First Solar Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $261.33 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

