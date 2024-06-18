QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $861.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.