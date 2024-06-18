Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

