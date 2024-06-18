Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRIX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $751.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

