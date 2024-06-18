Robert W. Baird Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $195.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Paylocity has a one year low of $135.76 and a one year high of $230.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,172,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.