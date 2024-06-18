Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

