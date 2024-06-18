Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

