Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 324.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

PRAX stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile



Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

