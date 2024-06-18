Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVA

Innoviva Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 17.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 115,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innoviva by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 432,940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.