Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

CLDX opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,160 shares of company stock worth $7,501,489. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

