Oppenheimer Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Market Perform

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 76.0 %

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

