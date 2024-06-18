B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVS opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

