B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $315.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average is $277.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $317.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.