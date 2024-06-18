Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.