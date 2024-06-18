B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $159.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

