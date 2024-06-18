B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.