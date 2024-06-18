iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWS stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

