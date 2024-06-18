CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

CRH stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. CRH has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CRH by 100.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

