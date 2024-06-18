Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

BFH stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

