CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.