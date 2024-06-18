Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.