Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Copa by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.