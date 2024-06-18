B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,934 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

